a year ago
BRIEF-TxCell cuts 2016 operational cash burn guidance to about EUR 12 mln
September 27, 2016 / 4:01 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-TxCell cuts 2016 operational cash burn guidance to about EUR 12 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 27 (Reuters) - TxCell SA :

* Half 2016 financial results and provides strategy update

* H1 net loss is 7.1 million euros ($8.0 million)versus a loss of 5.7 million euros a year ago

* H1 operating loss is 7.1 million euros versus loss of 5.7 million euros a year ago

* Aims to generate several additional preclinical proof-of-concept data within next 12 months

* Aims to start at least one first-in-man clinical study before end of 2018

* Objectives are in line with TxCell's strategic roadmap disclosed in March 2016

* As of June 30, 2016, TxCell's cash and cash equivalents totaled 3.2 million euros

* A manufacturing process for entria platform should be validated by 2018 for start of a clinical study with a first car-treg program

* Revises operating cash burn guidance for 2016, from 15 million euros initially down to approximately 12 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8926 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

