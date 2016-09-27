FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Sonic Corp sees Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.43 to $0.45
#Market News
September 27, 2016 / 8:15 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Sonic Corp sees Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.43 to $0.45

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Sonic Corp

* Sonic announces preliminary results for the fourth fiscal quarter of 2016

* Sees q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.43 to $0.45

* Sees q4 2016 earnings per share $0.51 to $0.53

* Says estimates that system-wide same-store sales for its fourth fiscal quarter decreased approximately 2.0%

* Says estimated same-store sales performance reflects a decrease of approximately 3.0% at company drive-ins for q4

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.48 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
