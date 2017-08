Sept 27 (Reuters) - Beazer Homes Usa Inc

* Announces pricing of tack-on offering of $100 million of senior unsecured notes

* Beazer Homes Usa Inc says additional notes will be issued at an offering price of 104.250% of their face amount

* Priced tack-on offering of an additional $100 million aggregate principal amount of its 8.75% senior unsecured notes due 2022 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: