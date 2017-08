Sept 27 (Reuters) - Tempur Sealy International Inc :

* Revises full year financial guidance

* FY2016 revenue view $3.23 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY sales down 1 to 3 percent

* Says currently expects adjusted EBITDA to range from $500 million to $525 million for FY