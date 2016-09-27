FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Fiesta Restaurant Group says Mark Phillips appointed interim COO
September 27, 2016 / 8:40 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Fiesta Restaurant Group says Mark Phillips appointed interim COO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc

* Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc announces appointment of interim CEO; provides strategic update

* Says Mark Phillips appointed interim COO

* Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc says suspends Taco Cabana separation process, and suspends Pollo Tropical New Restaurant development in Texas

* Tim Taft is retiring as CEO and president, and resigning as a director effective September 30, 2016

* Has decided to suspend additional development of Pollo Tropical restaurants in Texas and to review its strategy for development in state

* Says Danny Meisenheimer appointed interim CEO and president

* Fiesta restaurant group inc says suspends Taco Cabana separation process, and suspends Pollo Tropical New Restaurant development in Texas; other development to continue

* In 2017 expects to open 14-17 new Pollo Tropical Restaurants primarily in Florida and 8-10 Taco Cabana Restaurants in Texas Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

