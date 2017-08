Sept 27 (Reuters) - Total Energy Services Inc

* Total Energy Services Inc plans to repurchase shares

* To undertake a normal course issuer bid that will expire on September 29, 2017

* May purchase up to 500,000 shares, being 1.6% of total number of outstanding shares, between Sept 30, 2016 to Sept 29, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: