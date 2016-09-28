BRIEF-Panterra Gold says its unit will withdraw from JV
* Advises that its subsidiary company, Panterra Gold intends to withdraw from JV with Canarc Resource Corp Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Sept 27 (Reuters) -
* Dundee Energy Limited announces resignation of director
* Dundee Energy Ltd - Ameron Berry has resigned as a director of company effective September 25, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Advises that its subsidiary company, Panterra Gold intends to withdraw from JV with Canarc Resource Corp Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Array Biopharma announces pricing of public offering of common stock
MEXICO CITY, Sept 27 Mexican state oil firm Pemex will cut its stake to 40 percent from 45 percent in the first planned joint venture with private companies to develop reserves in the Gulf of Mexico's deep waters, the national oil regulator said on Tuesday.