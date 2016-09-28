BRIEF-Array Biopharma prices public offering at $6.25 per share
* Array Biopharma announces pricing of public offering of common stock
Sept 27 (Reuters) -
* Terraform Power and Appaloosa enter settlement agreement regarding pending litigation
* Terraform Power Inc - Under terms of agreement, company has agreed to improve its it infrastructure and make certain changes related to corporate governance
* Terraform Power Inc - Under terms, company seek to identify and appoint an additional independent director to Terraform Power board
* Terraform Power Inc - Reached agreement with Appaloosa to resolve its stockholder derivative suit, claims relating to Vivint Solar transaction
* Terraform Power Inc - Under terms, Terraform Power will segregate its information technology systems for key functions from Sunedison Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MEXICO CITY, Sept 27 Mexican state oil firm Pemex will cut its stake to 40 percent from 45 percent in the first planned joint venture with private companies to develop reserves in the Gulf of Mexico's deep waters, the national oil regulator said on Tuesday.
* Lundin Mining receives further extension of TF Holdings offer period