GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks edge down on Europe bank woes, lower oil
* Hopes dim for latest talks to reach oil production compromise
Sept 27 Goldman Sachs Bdc Inc
* Goldman sachs bdc, inc. Prices $100 million offering of unsecured convertible notes
* Agreed to sell in an offering of $100 million aggregate principal amount of 4.50% convertible notes due 2022
* Intends to use net proceeds of this offering to pay down debt under its revolving credit facility
* Convertible notes are unsecured and bear interest at a rate of 4.50% per year, payable semiannually Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LIMA, Sept 27 Three companies have sued Peru at the World Bank's arbitration board for alleged breach of contract after the previous government did not make land available in a timely way, the transport minister said on Tuesday.
HONG KONG, Sept 28 Goldman Sachs is investing $70 million in Red Planet Hotels, a pan-Asian budget hotel chain, which will help the company fund its planned expansion to 10 hotels in the next 24 months.