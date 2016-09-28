FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Great Plains Energy prices offering of 52.6 mln shares at $26.45/share
September 28, 2016 / 5:05 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Great Plains Energy prices offering of 52.6 mln shares at $26.45/share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Great Plains Energy :

* Great plains energy prices concurrent offerings of common stock and depositary shares representing interests in mandatory convertible preferred stock

* Net proceeds from common stock offering and depositary shares offering will be approximately $1.35 billion and $727 million, respectively

* Pricing of its previously announced concurrent underwritten public offerings of 52,600,000 shares of common stock at a price of $26.45 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

