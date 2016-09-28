GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks edge down on Europe bank woes, lower oil
TOKYO, Sept 28 Asian stocks were lower on Wednesday, with European banking sector concerns and lower crude oil prices dulling investors' appetite for riskier assets.
Sept 28 Great Plains Energy :
* Great plains energy prices concurrent offerings of common stock and depositary shares representing interests in mandatory convertible preferred stock
* Net proceeds from common stock offering and depositary shares offering will be approximately $1.35 billion and $727 million, respectively
* Pricing of its previously announced concurrent underwritten public offerings of 52,600,000 shares of common stock at a price of $26.45 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Baidu leads $60 million investment to establish brazil-based investment fund 'easterly ventures'
* South Korea orders recall of cars with Takata air bags - WSJ