Sept 28 Great Plains Energy :

* Great plains energy prices concurrent offerings of common stock and depositary shares representing interests in mandatory convertible preferred stock

* Net proceeds from common stock offering and depositary shares offering will be approximately $1.35 billion and $727 million, respectively

* Pricing of its previously announced concurrent underwritten public offerings of 52,600,000 shares of common stock at a price of $26.45 per share