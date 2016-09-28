FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-China Ceramics Q2 earnings per share $1.18
September 28, 2016 / 11:10 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-China Ceramics Q2 earnings per share $1.18

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 28 (Reuters) - China Ceramics Co Ltd

* China ceramics announces second quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 revenue fell 20.6 percent to rmb 206.5 million

* Qtrly earnings per share $1.18

* China ceramics co ltd says for remainder of 2016, anticipate slowdown as compared to last year

* As of june 30, 2016, backlog was about rmb 143.0 million (us$ 21.5 million), which represents about next two months of revenue as of end of q2

* Qtrly revenue us$31.1 million

* Q2 2016 net profit was $3.5 million, up 22.4% from q2 of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
