Sept 28 (Reuters) - Blackberry Ltd

* Blackberry announces appointment of Steven Capelli as Chief Financial Officer

* Capelli will succeed James Yersh

* Most recently, Capelli was President of Worldwide Field Operations at Sybase

* Effective October 1, Capelli will lead company's corporate accounting, FP&A, treasury, tax, procurement and investor relations teams