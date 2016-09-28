FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Tracon Pharmaceuticals announces a strategic licensing collaboration for two Janssen Oncology assets and a $5 mln equity investment from Johnson & Johnson Innovation - JJDC Inc
Sections
Featured
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Business
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Business
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Charred ruins and sooty skies
California wildfires
Charred ruins and sooty skies
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 28, 2016 / 12:21 PM / in a year

BRIEF-Tracon Pharmaceuticals announces a strategic licensing collaboration for two Janssen Oncology assets and a $5 mln equity investment from Johnson & Johnson Innovation - JJDC Inc

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Tracon Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Tracon Pharmaceuticals announces a strategic licensing collaboration for two Janssen Oncology assets and a $5 million equity investment from Johnson & Johnson Innovation - JJDC, Inc.

* TRC253 has completed ind-enabling studies and tracon expects to initiate a phase 1/2 proof of concept clinical study in first half of 2017

* Says transaction grants tracon rights to develop two Janssen Oncology programs

* Johnson & Johnson Innovation - JJDC also made $5 million equity investment in Tracon through purchase of common stock

* TRC694 is currently in preclinical development and Tracon expects to file an investigational new drug application in 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.