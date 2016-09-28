FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Alarmforce provides update on change in subscription cancellation practice
#Market News
September 28, 2016 / 1:00 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Alarmforce provides update on change in subscription cancellation practice

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Alarmforce Industries Inc

* Alarmforce provides update on change in subscription cancellation practice

* Review of subscription cancellation practice is ongoing and co continues to work to complete its review

* Review is ongoing to determine whether restatement of historical financial statements is necessary

* Applied for and received temporary management cease trade order in connection with late filing of Q3-interim financial statements

* Company anticipates temporary MCTO will be replaced with a permanent order in due course

* Temporary MCTO restricts CEO and CFO of company from trading in and all acquisitions of securities of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

