BRIEF-Alarmforce provides update on change in subscription cancellation practice

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Alarmforce Industries Inc
* Alarmforce provides update on change in subscription cancellation practice
* Review of subscription cancellation practice is ongoing and co continues to work to complete its review
* Review is ongoing to determine whether restatement of historical financial statements is necessary
* Applied for and received temporary management cease trade order in connection with late filing of Q3-interim financial statements
* Company anticipates temporary MCTO will be replaced with a permanent order in due course
* Temporary MCTO restricts CEO and CFO of company from trading in and all acquisitions of securities of company