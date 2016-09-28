BRIEF-Medical Imaging Corp update for 2016 annual meeting of stockholders
* Medical Imaging Corp.: update for 2016 annual meeting of stockholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Sept 28 SandRidge Energy Inc
* SandRidge energy inc provides operations update and full year 2016 guidance
* Plans to invest $225 to $255 million of capital expenditures in 2016
* Initiating total 2016 production guidance of 18.9-19.3 MMBoe
* Expect to emerge from reorganization and resume trading week of October 3rd on NYSE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Medical Imaging Corp.: update for 2016 annual meeting of stockholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Teva announces launch of generic epzicom tablets in the United States Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Yellen appears before Congressional committee at 10:00 a.m. ET