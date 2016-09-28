Sept 28 SandRidge Energy Inc

* SandRidge energy inc provides operations update and full year 2016 guidance

* Plans to invest $225 to $255 million of capital expenditures in 2016

* Initiating total 2016 production guidance of 18.9-19.3 MMBoe

* Expect to emerge from reorganization and resume trading week of October 3rd on NYSE