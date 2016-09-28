BRIEF-Synergy Pharmaceuticals announces new plecanatide data presentations

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Synergy Pharmaceuticals

* Synergy Pharmaceuticals announces new plecanatide data presentations at upcoming scientific meeting and provides update on IBS-C program

* Plans to file a new drug application supplement with clinical data (SNDA) for plecanatide in IBS-C in Q1 of 2017

* Target action date for plecanatide is January 29, 2017

* Says remains on-track to report top-line data from both trials with plecanatide in IBS-C in Q4 of this year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: