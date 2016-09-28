FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-CBS corporation announces proposed $1.46 billion debt financing by CBS Radio Inc in connection with the separation of the CBS radio business
September 28, 2016 / 5:05 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-CBS corporation announces proposed $1.46 billion debt financing by CBS Radio Inc in connection with the separation of the CBS radio business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Cbs Corp

* CBS corporation announces proposed $1.46 billion debt financing by CBS Radio Inc. in connection with the separation of the CBS radio business

* CBS corporation -Says plans to offer $460 million of senior unsecured notes

* CBS corporation -Says proposal in connection with previously announced intention to separate its radio business, CBS Radio Inc

* CBS corporation -Net proceeds from both notes offering and term loan will be distributed to CBS

* CBS corporation -Remaining net proceeds not used for CBS distribution will be used by CBS Radio Source text :

