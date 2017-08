Sept 28 (Reuters) - DTE Energy Co :

* Intention to commence a registered underwritten public offering of 12 million equity units

* Intends to use net proceeds from this offering for purchase of midstream natural gas assets

* DTE Energy co says each equity unit will be issued in a stated amount of $50

* Commence a registered underwritten public offering of 12 million equity units