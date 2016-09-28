FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Pier 1 Imports posts Q2 loss $0.05/share
September 28, 2016 / 8:30 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Pier 1 Imports posts Q2 loss $0.05/share

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Pier 1 Imports Inc:

* Pier 1 Imports Inc reports second quarter fiscal 2017 financial results

* Q2 loss per share $0.05

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 sales $405.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $407 million

* Q2 same store sales fell 4.3 percent

* Says board of directors declared a $0.07 per share quarterly cash dividend

* Says inventories at end of Q2 of fiscal 2017 decreased approximately 10% to $481.3 million

* Sees Q4 comparable sales contraction of negative 3% to negative 1%

* Pier 1 Imports Inc says updates financial guidance

* Sees Q3 comparable sales contraction of down 3% to down 1%

* Sees Q3 net sales contraction of down 4% to down 2%

* Sees Q3 earnings per share (GAAP): $0.03 to $0.09

* Sees Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.09 to $0.15

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.12, revenue view $462.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q4 earnings per share (GAAP): $0.22 to $0.30

* Sees Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.24 to $0.32

* Sees Q3 comparable sales contraction of negative 3% to negative 1%

* Sees fy capital expenditures of approximately $45 million

* Sees fy net sales contraction of approximately down 6% to down 4%

* Says net sales for Q2 of fiscal 2017 decreased 6.7% to $405.8 million

* Sees Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.09 to $0.15

* Fy earnings per share view $0.26, revenue view $1.82 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

