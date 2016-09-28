FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-American Tower Corp prices senior notes offering
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
GE shifts digital strategy, after missteps
Business
GE shifts digital strategy, after missteps
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
Energy and Environment
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
India, Pakistan hit by spy malware
Cyber Risk
India, Pakistan hit by spy malware
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 28, 2016 / 9:15 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-American Tower Corp prices senior notes offering

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 28 (Reuters) - American Tower Corp

* American tower corporation prices senior notes offering

* Pricing of its registered public offering of senior unsecured notes due 2022 and 2027

* 2027 notes will have an interest rate of 3.125% per annum and are being issued at a price equal to 99.933% of their face value

* 2022 notes will have an interest rate of 2.250% per annum and are being issued at a price equal to 99.858% of their face value

* 2027 notes will have an interest rate of 3.125% per annum and are being issued at a price equal to 99.933% of their face value

* Pricing public offering of senior unsecured notes due 2022 and 2027, in amounts of $600.0 million and $400.0 million, respectively Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.