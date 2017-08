Sept 28 (Reuters) - Sigma Industries Inc

* Sigma industries reports fiscal 2017 first quarter results

* Q1 earnings per share c$0.01

* Q1 revenue c$13.4 million versus c$16.5 million

* "believe that market conditions will remain difficult in heavy-duty truck market for remainder of fiscal year"