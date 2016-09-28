FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Full Circle Capital Corp reports Q4 loss per share of $0.02
September 28, 2016 / 10:05 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Full Circle Capital Corp reports Q4 loss per share of $0.02

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Full Circle Capital Corp

* Full circle capital corporation announces fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2016 results

* Qtrly loss per share $0.02

* Holds collateralized note obligations from peaks trust 2009-1; ITT educational services has guaranteed payment on notes

* At August 31, 2016, company valued notes at 70.91% of par value as compared to 83.92% of par value at June 30, 2016

* Due to ongoing merger process, company will not be holding an earnings call for this quarter

* Currently reviewing situation, but does not expect a significant change in value of notes due to status of ITT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
