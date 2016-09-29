BRIEF-Trez Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation announces the retirement of Michael J.R. Nisker, CEO

Sept 28 (Reuters) -

* Trez capital mortgage investment corporation announces the retirement of Michael J.R. Nisker, president and CEO

* Trez Capital Mortgage Investment Corp - Sandy Manson, currently chief financial officer, will assume role of president and chief executive officer effective November 11, 2016

* Trez Capital Mortgage Investment Corp - Greg Vorwaller will be appointed to board replacing Mr. Nisker as one of manager's board nominees