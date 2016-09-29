FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Assured Guaranty to acquire MBIA UK Insurance Limited
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
Brexit
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 29, 2016 / 10:55 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Assured Guaranty to acquire MBIA UK Insurance Limited

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Assured Guaranty Ltd :

* Assured Guaranty to acquire MBIA UK Insurance Limited

* AGC will deliver to MBIA all of notes issued in Zohar II 2005-1 transaction that AGC holds

* Expect transaction to be accretive to assured Guaranty's earnings per share, operating shareholders' equity and adjusted book value

* MBIA UK (Holdings) Limited, will transfer to AGC all of outstanding shares of MBIA UK plus $23 million (£18 million) in cash Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ;))

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.