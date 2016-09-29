BRIEF-Assured Guaranty to acquire MBIA UK Insurance Limited

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Assured Guaranty Ltd :

* Assured Guaranty to acquire MBIA UK Insurance Limited

* AGC will deliver to MBIA all of notes issued in Zohar II 2005-1 transaction that AGC holds

* Expect transaction to be accretive to assured Guaranty's earnings per share, operating shareholders' equity and adjusted book value

* MBIA UK (Holdings) Limited, will transfer to AGC all of outstanding shares of MBIA UK plus $23 million (£18 million) in cash Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ;))