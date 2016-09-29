FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-ConAgra Foods Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.61
September 29, 2016 / 12:05 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-ConAgra Foods Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.61

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 29 (Reuters) - ConAgra Foods Inc

* ConAgra Foods delivers continued margin expansion propelling first quarter EPS ahead of expectations

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.61 from continuing operations

* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.42 from continuing operations

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.48 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Company remains on-track to execute spin-off of Lamb Weston business this fall

* Qtrly total sales $$2.66 billion versus $2.79 billion last year

* Q1 revenue view $2.73 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Company expects this to be last earnings release as ConAgra Foods Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

