FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Stein Mart announces CEO change
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 29, 2016 / 11:55 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Stein Mart announces CEO change

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Stein Mart Inc :

* Stein Mart announces CEO change

* Company will initiate a search for a new Chief Merchandising Officer

* Comparable store sales for Q3 have decreased approximately 4 percent through September 27

* Dawn Robertson has tendered her resignation as Chief Executive Officer and as a director

* D. Hunt hawkins, Stein Mart's president and Chief Operating Officer, has been named interim CEO

* Sales results have "improved somewhat" in September after a challenging start and several missteps in August

* Q3 will include an approximate $1.6 million charge in connection with Robertson's departure

* With sales lower than anticipated, Q3 gross profit rate could be approximately 150 basis points lower Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.