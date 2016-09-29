FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-SNC-Lavalin updates outlook for full year 2016 results
#Market News
September 29, 2016 / 12:10 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-SNC-Lavalin updates outlook for full year 2016 results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 29 (Reuters) - SNC-Lavalin Group Inc :

* Lavalin updates outlook for full year 2016 results

* Lavalin - just established, and expects to be recording in q3, unfavorable cost and revenue reforecasts on two oil & gas projects in middle east

* Lavalin group inc - discussions are ongoing to attempt to resolve commercial issues in middle east contracts

* Lavalin Group Inc - outlook for other segments remains largely unchanged with infrastructure segment trending to be slightly better than expected

* Lavalin Group Inc - updating its 2016 outlook from an adjusted earnings per share from e&c of $1.50 to $1.70 to an adjusted earnings per share from e&c of $1.30 to $1.60.

* Lavalin Group Inc - Q4 is expected to return to a more normal run rate

* Lavalin Group Inc - continues to target an annualized adjusted e&c EBITDA margin of 7% in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
