Sept 29 (Reuters) - Chesapeake Energy Corp

* Chesapeake Energy Corporation announces private placement of $850 million of convertible senior notes

* Private placement to eligible purchasers of $850 million aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes due 2026

* Intends to use proceeds for general corporate purposes, which may include debt repurchases,repayment of credit facility among others