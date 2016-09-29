BRIEF-Analog Devices announces new $5 bln term loan facility in connection with proposed acquisition of Linear Technology Corporation

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Analog Devices Inc

* Analog Devices announces new $5 billion term loan facility and $1 billion upsized revolving credit facility in connection with proposed acquisition of Linear Technology Corporation

* New term loan facility will consist a 5-year unsecured term loan facility in principal amount of $2.5 billion and also a 3-year unsecured term loan facility in principal amount of $2.5 billion

* Intends to use new term loan facility, on hand, future bond issuances, to partially fund proposed acquisition of linear technology Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: