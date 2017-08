Sept 29 (Reuters) - Horizon Pharma PLC :

* Horizon Pharma PLC provides update on PBM formulary status for primary care medicines

* Horizon Pharma - Co has entered into a rebate agreement with Prime Therapeutics, which secures formulary status for its primary care medicines

* Horizon Pharma - rebate agreement begins on October 1, 2016