BRIEF-Cantel Medical Q4 adj earnings $0.48/shr

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Cantel Medical Corp :

* Cantel Medical reports record results for the fourth quarter ended July 31, 2016

* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.48

* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.39

* Q4 revenue $179 million versus I/B/E/S view $178.6 million

* Continue to have a positive outlook in terms of sales and profit growth for fiscal year 2017

* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.84, revenue view $760.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.37, revenue view $178.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S