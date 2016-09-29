FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Kirkland Lake Gold and Newmarket Gold to combine to create a new mid-tier gold company
#Market News
September 29, 2016 / 12:20 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Kirkland Lake Gold and Newmarket Gold to combine to create a new mid-tier gold company

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Kirkland Lake Gold Inc

* Kirkland Lake Gold and Newmarket Gold to combine to create a new mid-tier gold company

* Existing Kirkland Lake Gold and Newmarket shareholders will own about 57% and 43%, respectively of combined co on fully-diluted in money basis

* Implied equity value of deal is equal to C$1.01 billion

* Shareholders of Newmarket will receive 0.475 of a post consolidation share for every 1 pre-consolidation share of Newmarket

* Under terms of deal, shareholders of Newmarket to receive 0.475 of post consolidation earnings per share for every 1 pre-consolidation earnings per share of Newmarket

* Combined company will have a market capitalization of approximately C$2.4 billion and produce over 500 koz of gold annually

* Exchange ratio implies consideration of C$5.28 per newmarket common share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

