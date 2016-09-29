BRIEF-Cellectar Biosciences announces new positive data from phase 1 clinical study of CLR 131 in multiple myeloma

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Cellectar Biosciences Inc :

* Cellectar Biosciences announces new positive data from phase 1 clinical study of CLR 131 in multiple myeloma

* Study's data monitoring committee approved patient enrollment to third cohort, which will include a 33 percent dose increase

* All evaluable study participants have achieved stable disease and progression-free survival

* Patients in Cohort 2 did not experience proportional increase in adverse events