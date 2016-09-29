UPDATE 1-Amgen, Arrowhead team up on gene-therapies for heart disease
Sept 29 Amgen Inc said on Thursday it would buy a stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc and collaborate with the company to develop gene-silencing therapies for heart disease.
Sept 29 American Creek Resources Ltd
* Provides update on Treaty Creek, Electrum, Austruck-Bonanza, Red Tusk and Gold Hill Property Exploration Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
U.S. army awards $409 million FMTV contract to Oshkosh Defense
Gogo Inc sees cash capex for FY 2018 to be between $170 mln - $205 mln