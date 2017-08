Sept 29 (Reuters) - International Speedway Corp

* International Speedway Corporation announces chief financial officer retirement

* Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer Daniel W. Houser will retire effective November 30, 2016

* Houser will be succeeded by Gregory S. Motto effective December 1, 2016

* Houser will be succeeded by Gregory S. Motto effective December 1, 2016