BRIEF-Bassett Q3 earnings per share $0.38

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Bassett Furniture Industries Inc

* Bassett announces fiscal third quarter results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.38

* Q3 sales $104.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $112.4 million

* Q3 same store sales rose 7.9 percent

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Company-owned store sales were $61.2 million for Q3 of 2016 compared to $62.0 million for Q3 of 2015, a decrease of 1.3 percent

* Bassett Furniture Industries Inc qtrly comparable store sales decrease of 0.9 percent compared to prior year quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: