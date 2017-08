Sept 29 (Reuters) - International Brotherhood Of Teamsters

* Teamsters, United Airlines reach tentative agreement for technicians

* International Brotherhood Of Teamsters -Reached tentative agreement with United Airlines on 6-year joint collective bargaining agreement

* International Brotherhood Of Teamsters -Contract will be put in front of members for a ratification vote

* International Brotherhood Of Teamsters -Agreement covering more than 9,000 technicians Source text :