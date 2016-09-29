BRIEF-Costco Wholesale Q4 earnings per share $1.77

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Costco Wholesale Corp

* Costco wholesale corporation reports fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 operating results

* Q4 earnings per share $1.77

* Q4 sales $35.73 billion versus i/b/e/s view $36.81 billion

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.73 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly total comparable sales were flat at 0%

* Costco wholesale corp qtrly comparable sales excluding negative impacts from gasoline price deflation and foreign exchange up 3%