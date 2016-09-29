BRIEF-Kimball electronics announces stock repurchase plan

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Kimball Electronics Inc

* Kimball Electronics, Inc. Announces stock repurchase plan

* Authorized an extension of current stock repurchase plan allowing a repurchase of up to an additional $20 million worth of stock of co

* Kimball Electronics Inc says expects to finance additional purchases with existing liquidity

* Says extension brings total amount of authorized share repurchases under plan to $40 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: