BRIEF-Us Oil Sands Inc announces Pr Spring Project and liquidity update

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Us Oil Sands Inc

* Us Oil Sands Inc. Announces pr spring project and liquidity update

* Planning to start up Pr Spring Project in Q4 this year as previously announced

* Pr Spring Project has also been completed and is ready for active mining operations

* Project total installed cost is now targeted to be under US$62.5 million, approximately 4% over original budget

* Completion, commissioning and start-up will need additional capital, co pursuing financing alternatives to meet liquidity requirements