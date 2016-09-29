FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-CNO financial says termination of long-term care reinsurance agreements with Beechwood RE
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 29, 2016 / 8:40 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-CNO financial says termination of long-term care reinsurance agreements with Beechwood RE

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 29 (Reuters) - CNO Financial Group Inc :

* CNO Financial Group announces termination of long-term care reinsurance agreements with Beechwood RE and recapture of assets, liabilities and policyholder administration

* CNO Financial says BCLIC and WNIC gave written notice to bre that they are terminating their reinsurance agreements with BRE, effective immediately

* BCLIC and WNIC have also commenced litigation against current and former individual principals of BRE

* CNO Financial Group Inc says CNO has suspended its share repurchase program for remainder of 2016

* Preliminary information indicates CNO would record after-tax charge of about $55 million, calculated on a pro forma basis

* As a result of recapture and other things , CNO will contribute approximately $200 million to its insurance subsidiaries

* Terminating reinsurance agreements with Beechwood RE (BRE) and recapturing approximately $550 million of closed block long-term care liabilities

* BCLIC and WNIC recently expanded scope of audit to include additional level 3 investments with a reported amount of approximately $90 million

* CNO cos are resuming responsibility for aspects of policyholder administration; expect no impact to policyholders due to actions

* CNO Financial Group Inc says recapture of business is not expected to have a material impact to ongoing free cash flow generation of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.