Sept 29 (Reuters) - Dalmac Energy Inc :

* Dalmac Energy reports Q1'17 financial results

* Qtrly revenue C$3.7 million versus C$5.3 million

* "Depressed oil and gas prices and reduced activity levels continue to be reflected in corporation's Q1'17 revenue performance"

* "outlook remains tempered for remainder of fiscal 2017"

* Q1 revenue fell 30 percent to C$3.8 million