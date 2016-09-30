BRIEF-Viacom announces $1.3 bln debt offering

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Viacom Inc :

* Viacom announces $1.3 billion debt offering

* Intends to use net proceeds from offering primarily for repayment of outstanding indebtedness

* To sell $900 million in aggregate principal amount of 3.450% senior notes due 2026 at price equal to 99.481% of principal amount thereof

* To sell $400 million in aggregate principal amount of 2.250% senior notes due 2022 at a price equal to 99.692% of principal amount thereof