EMERGING MARKETS-Fading oil, Deutsche woes weigh on EM stocks, currencies

By Karin Strohecker LONDON, Sept 30 Emerging stocks and currencies booked more losses on Friday, tracking major bourses spooked by Deutsche Bank's woes, but developing countries' equities and some of the main currencies were still on track for monthly and quarterly gains. MSCI's main emerging index fell 1.2 percent on the day with stock markets around the world well in the red amid concerns over the health of Germany's largest bank. The index was heading for a weekly loss, bu