BRIEF-Hailiang Education says CFO Lei Chen resigns

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Hailiang Education Group Inc
* Hailiang education announces changes to management team and board composition
* Hancheng Lee, chief accounting officer of company, will assume role of chief financial officer, effective immediately
* Lei Chen, chief financial officer, will leave company effective immediately
* Says CFO Lei Chen resigned
* Says Xiaohua Gu appointed chairman of the board
* Xiaohua Gu, an independent director of board, has been elected as chairman of corporate governance and nominating committee