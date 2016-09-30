BRIEF-Hailiang Education says CFO Lei Chen resigns

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Hailiang Education Group Inc

* Hailiang education announces changes to management team and board composition

* Hancheng Lee, chief accounting officer of company, will assume role of chief financial officer, effective immediately

* Lei Chen, chief financial officer, will leave company effective immediately

* Says Xiaohua Gu appointed chairman of the board

* Xiaohua Gu, an independent director of board, has been elected as chairman of corporate governance and nominating committee