a year ago
BRIEF-Hailiang Education says CFO Lei Chen resigns
#Market News
September 30, 2016 / 10:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Hailiang Education says CFO Lei Chen resigns

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Hailiang Education Group Inc

* Hailiang education announces changes to management team and board composition

* Hancheng Lee, chief accounting officer of company, will assume role of chief financial officer, effective immediately

* Lei Chen, chief financial officer, will leave company effective immediately

* Says CFO Lei Chen resigned

* Says Xiaohua Gu appointed chairman of the board

* Xiaohua Gu, an independent director of board, has been elected as chairman of corporate governance and nominating committee Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
