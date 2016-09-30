FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
September 30, 2016 / 10:40 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-McCormick reports strong Q3 results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 30 (Reuters) - McCormick & Company Inc

* McCormick reports strong third quarter results and increases 2016 financial outlook

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.03 excluding items

* Q3 earnings per share $1.00

* Q3 sales rose 3 percent

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.94 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $3.68 to $3.72

* For FY 2016 company expects to grow sales approximately 3%, which is at upper end of its previous range

* Qtrly net sales $1.09 billion versus $1.06 billion

* Q3 revenue view $1.09 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Estimated impact of special charges in 2016 is $0.07 compared to $0.37 in 2015

* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $3.75 to $3.79 excluding items

* FY2016 earnings per share view $3.75 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2016 revenue view $4.41 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

