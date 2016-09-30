BRIEF-Abbvie's investigational HCV regimen receives FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation
* AbbVie's investigational HCV regimen receives U.S. FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ;))
Sept 30 Endo International Plc
* Endo Pharmaceuticals presents new phase 2 data evaluating the safety and effectiveness of Xiaflex(collagenase clostridium histolyticum) for dupuytren's disease nodules
* Safety profile of those treated with CCH was generally well tolerated
* Study participants treated with 1 injection of Xiaflex showed statistically significant decrease in size, hardness of dupuytren's disease nodules
* One adverse event was reported as severe (injection site pain with CCH 0.60 mg)
* No patients were discontinued from study because of an adverse event. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* AbbVie's investigational HCV regimen receives U.S. FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ;))
Sept 30 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc said a combination therapy containing its flagship eye drug, Eylea, was inferior to Eylea alone in a mid-stage trial involving patients with wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), a leading cause of blindness in the elderly.
* Iao Kun Group Holding Company Limited provides update on strategic initiatives