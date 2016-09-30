Sept 30 Endo International Plc

* Endo Pharmaceuticals presents new phase 2 data evaluating the safety and effectiveness of Xiaflex(collagenase clostridium histolyticum) for dupuytren's disease nodules

* Safety profile of those treated with CCH was generally well tolerated

* Study participants treated with 1 injection of Xiaflex showed statistically significant decrease in size, hardness of dupuytren's disease nodules

* One adverse event was reported as severe (injection site pain with CCH 0.60 mg)

* No patients were discontinued from study because of an adverse event.