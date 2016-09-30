FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Medianews to replace Monster's existing board of directors
September 30, 2016 / 12:45 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Medianews to replace Monster's existing board of directors

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Medianews Group Inc :

* Medianews Group to solicit consents to elect seven highly qualified director candidates to replace monster's existing board of directors

* Believe that if our slate of nominees is elected, Daniel W. Dienst will be appointed as ceo

* If our slate of nominees is elected, Monster's new board will conduct search for new ceo while Daniel W. Dienst would be interim ceo

* Has delivered an open letter to Monster Worldwide Inc's shareholders, which introduces mng's nominees to board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

