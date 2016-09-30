BRIEF-Emergent biosolutions provides update on biothrax procurement contract and discussions with CDC

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Emergent Biosolutions Inc :

* Emergent Biosolutions provides update on status of Biothrax procurement contract and discussions with CDC

* Cdc has granted a no-cost extension to enable delivery of remaining doses to be completed by November 30, 2016

* Company remains in active negotiations with CDC with respect to sole source notification (2016-n-17905) issued in June

* Says CDC has exercised an option to procure all remaining Biothrax doses